Remembering Mike Florence, Litmus Wines

It is with great sadness to announce that Mike Florence of Litmus Wines passed away on April 16 after a long battle with Myeloma.

Mike, South Australian by birth, began his career in the wine business straight after school at the Edinburgh hotel and cellars. Close to the Waite campus and its cohort of young wine students, Edinburgh Cellars was a Mecca of wine quality and range at the time and was where Mike got the wine bug. His remarkable organisational skills saw him becoming responsible for running the annual Great Shiraz Challenge which turned out to be a forebearer of things to come.

Like many bright young Australian’s Mike needed to get out and explore the world and he later landed a job working at the International Wine Challenge in the late 90s. After a short amount of time found himself running the challenge where he made many lifelong friends in the UK wine trade.

After nine years at the IWC he took a chance by joining a tiny start up called Litmus Wines as general manager. Again, his organisational skills shone through and he soon became an equal partner in the company and a founding shareholder of the GinKing company.

Along with his many school friends he kept in contact with throughout his life in every career move Florence made strong and enduring friends with his colleagues. His honesty, calmness, good nature and humour will be missed by so many. Anyone that’s ever been with Mike when he found something funny will know what a deep rollicking belly laugh that brightens the mood is all about.

Spiritually Australian Mike kept in touch with Australian news and politics, he loved sports in general with a special place reserved for Aussie Rules and his knowledge of the Australian Music scene was impressive.

He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him and especially Sarah his wife and his two adorable children, Emilia and Cooper.

In memory of Mike, we are fundraising for Myeloma UK - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mike-florence1

