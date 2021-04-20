Lay & Wheeler reveals charity label design winner

Fine wine merchant Lay & Wheeler has announced the winner of its charity competition to design the label for a special late release of 2015 Sirène de Château Giscours.

The judging panel, which was comprised of Alexander Van Beek, owner of Château Giscours; Jancis Robinson OBE; Mathieu Chadronnier, managing director of CVBG; and Katy Keating, managing director of Lay & Wheeler; reviewed three finalists out of a competitive field of 89 entries.

The finalists were judged on three criteria: how well the design reflected the current climate for the UK hospitality industry, how it would sit on a bottle of classed Bordeaux, and its overall appeal to the UK market.

Van Beek said: “The entries were very artistic, and very good work! I am impressed by the creativity that people brought to this challenge: judging was a very difficult job.”

The winning design was submitted by illustrator James Albon, whose design depicts glasses raised to the light in a gesture of hope and conviviality.

He said: "This design was inspired by the hope that pubs and restaurants will soon reopen, and we can all look forward to raising a glass amongst friends once again!"

Chadronnier, said: “For us, James’ design represented the light at the end of the tunnel for the hospitality industry and the many hands that will get us there. We thought it was a beautiful tribute both to the businesses that we want to support and wine itself. Inherently meant to be shared, wine brings people together and warms the soul. It is the natural companion of art. All this is beautifully encapsulated in this distinctive label.”

Both Lay & Wheeler and CVBG, its négociant partner in Bordeaux, will donate 100% of their profits from the sale of this wine to The Drinks Trust's Covid-19 Relief fund, to benefit members of the on-trade who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Ross Carter, chief executive of the Drinks Trust said: “We are thrilled that Lay & Wheeler has organised this initiative in conjunction with Château Giscours and CVBG. The winning design really captures the mood of the hospitality trade right now and the sale of the wine will help raise vital funds at a key time for the industry.”

Albon and the two finalists will each receive a case of six bottles when the wine arrives in the UK. In addition, Van Beek and Chadronnier have invited Albon to Bordeaux, when the pandemic lifts, so that he can visit the château firsthand, and see more of the local wine and art scene.

Lay & Wheeler has sold over 2,000 bottles of the wine, which is still available to support the Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 Relief Fund. It is for sale for £25 a bottle.

