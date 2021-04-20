Cune gets first UK marketing campaign

Hatch Mansfield has announced the launch of its first UK marketing campaign for Cune, part of CVNE, the Northern Spanish Wine Company founded in 1879.

The six-month Lucky Break campaign is designed to drive brand awareness to support off-trade sales, whilst building upon Cune’s Spanish heritage and bringing the brand’s ethos of spontaneity and making your own luck to life.

The three-tiered phased campaign will reach consumers at all touch points, through in-store point of sale, consumer PR and social media campaigns, as well as paid digital media advertisements, all aimed at amplifying consumer awareness of Cune’s range of Riojas, which include Crianza, Reserva, Gran Reserva, Blanco and Rosé.

April sees the roll-out of an off-trade on-pack promotional competition, which will sit on a selection of Cune SKUs, in retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons across the UK. Consumers can enter the competition via a QR code on the bottle neck collar or via the dedicated competition landing page, the creation of which is another first for the brand.

Hatch Mansfield’s consumer marketing manager, Deborah Zbinden said: “We’re excited to kick off our new brand campaign for Cune, to shine the spotlight on an amazing brand that produces some of Spain’s best-loved Riojas and its number one selling Crianza.

“Elegant, balanced and accessible, Cune is the modern expression of traditional winemaking steeped in heritage. Through the on-pack competition to the social and paid digital activity, we hope to tell the Cune story and encapsulate the brand ethos of spontaneity, making your own luck and enjoying life with Cune.”

