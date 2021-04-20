Bud Light Seltzer set to join UK's hard seltzer category

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, has announced the off-trade launch of Bud Light Seltzer, an alcoholic sparkling water with natural fruit flavours.

The newcomer, which has already recorded success in the US, comes in flavours of lemon-lime, passionfruit and strawberry, will be available to UK retailers from April 29. The drink contains 95 calories per can and is expected to appeal to drinkers aged under 35 who are drawn more towards easy-to-drink formats.

Parent company ABInBev hopes the launch will tap into ongoing growth in the hard seltzer category, particularly in the key summer months. Last year the category hit £5.8million in sales and is forecast to reach £600 million in sales by 2025, equivalent to the ready-to-drink (RTD) category. Last summer the category saw an uplift of 36% in sales throughout July and August.

The 4% abv Bud Light Seltzer (rsp: £2.00) is also the first official Hard Seltzer sponsor of the Men’s England football team and the company hopes the delayed Euros will help drive further sales for the brand and category.

Elise Dickinson, Bud Light Seltzer marketing manager said: “We are delighted to be expanding our offering with the launch of Bud Light Seltzer, and we’re looking forward to helping our customers make the most of the growing opportunity that the category brings. Seltzers have taken the US by storm, and we are seeing the signs of a similar appetite in the UK.

“Our variety of fruity flavours presents consumers with a refreshing alternative as we welcome the warmer months. With the strength of the Bud Light brand behind it, we are confident it will prove to be a real growth driver for our off-trade customers.

“Customer-centricity is at the heart of our business, and this launch offers yet more choice for our customers and consumer alike.”

