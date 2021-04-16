Nohrlund brings its RTD cocktails to UK off-trade

By Sonya Hook
 | 16 April, 2021

Nohrlund, part of the Royal Unibrew Group, is launching a range of premium, natural RTD cocktails into the UK grocery channel.

The new product line, Served, was developed by the company’s founders and bartenders - Anders Houmann and Søren Aamand. It was created at their innovative cocktail factory in Denmark with a goal to create a product that supported the premiumisation of the RTD cocktail market and to give consumers more of an authentic bar experience at home.

The Served by Nohrlund cocktails are 7.5% ABV, in a unique glass bottle, organic and cold pressed. They will be available in three flavours; Mojito, Passion Martini and Bramble and have no artificial additives, sweeteners or preservatives.

Founders, Houmann and Aamand, said: “We’re excited to bring Served to the UK grocery sector. We saw a market opportunity to bring in a higher-end, organic and visually appealing cocktail to consumers in the UK. We’re already in positive discussions with a number of major high-street retailers about stocking the new range and are excited about what the future holds for the brand.”

Served will be available from April 18 at RRP: £2.79.

