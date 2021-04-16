Pernod Ricard adds RTDs for Beefeater Gin

Pernod Ricard UK’s Beefeater Gin is extending into the RTD market with three new varieties.

The new RTD 25cl canned drinks come in flavours of Beefeater London Dry Gin & Tonic; Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin & Tonic; and Beefeater Blood Orange & Tonic.

RTD cans are growing +14.7% in value across the Total Off-Trade (Nielsen) and that figure grows in convenience to 38.6%. The Gin category is also experiencing double-digit value growth in the Off-Trade (+24.4%) and this more than doubles in convenience (+53.5%), a channel where RTDs perform well due to the on-the-go occasion.

2021 has already been a significant year for Beefeater with a raft of new innovation and investment: the launch of new and more sustainable packaging across its range, a new flavour – Beefeater Peach & Raspberry – and a multi-million-pound campaign that celebrates the Spirit of London.

Pernod Ricard UK said it is continuing to capitalise on this momentum with the launch of brand new RTD cans, the first in the UK for the brand, which have been given a look and feel that aligns with the brand’s improved packaging.

Chris Shead, Off-Trade Channel Director for Pernod Ricard UK, said: ”Post-lockdown, with new measures in place, consumers will continue to socialise more outdoors and will be looking for that sophisticated drink from their favourite bar. The new cans are the perfect blend, created by Master Distiller Desmond Payne MBE, and will recruit new consumers wishing to try our Gin before they buy it. Beefeater’s target audience of 25-34-year-olds are always looking out for the latest trend and keen to socialise with quality drinks either at home or outdoors, and the new Beefeater RTD cans will support them in this quest.”

The new Beefeater RTD cans were trialled in May 2020 in markets including Australia and Ireland and for the UK launch, they have been given a new look and feel to align with the brand’s new packaging across the range. Retaining the brand’s iconic look and feel, the new cans include the iconic Beefeater yeoman and botanical illustrations.

The launch coincides with a multi-million-pound campaign launching on April 19 until the end of August. Spearheaded by TV (ITV incl. Viewpoint and Britain’s Brightest Celeb Family, SKY, Channel 4 incl. Gogglebox), video-on-demand and online video (YouTube, Twitter, NME, Vice, Sportify), the campaign also includes digital, e-commerce, in-store and in-bar support.

The new Beefeater RTDs cans are available in convenience from this week, before rolling out to the wider Off-Trade from May 2021. RRP £2.

