Kopparberg adds Mixed Fruit Tropical Cider

Kopparberg is adding a Mixed Fruit Tropical Cider to its collection.

The newcomer, designed to tap into the growing drinks trend for tropical flavours, boats the brand’s first ever limited-edition bottle and can design inspired by its “vibrant tropical taste”.

The latest variant brings a tropical twist to the producer’s blackberry and raspberry Mixed Fruit, the brand’s second best-selling packaged cider (behind Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime). The new flavour includes tastes of pineapple, passion fruit and mango.

Kopparberg is also planning a social media promotion starting next week, which will include giveaways such as barbecues, cool bags and Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical. The brand is encouraging fans to keep an eye on its social channels on April 23 for more information.

Rob Salvesen, Head of Marketing at Kopparberg, said: “We’re famous for delivering premium fruit refreshment in all of the original flavours you’d expect from the brand, whilst also keeping close to the latest trends in the drinks industry. This new variant, based on a surge in demand for tropical flavours, is a twist on our hugely popular classic Mixed Fruit cider, which is already synonymous with summer. Partnered with our very first limited-edition bottles and cans, we know that this new variant will define that first sip of a truly unforgettable summer.”

In addition to the release of Mixed Fruit Tropical Limited Edition, due to consumer demand, Kopparberg will be releasing a brand new, 10x330ml cider variety pack Exclusively into Co-op stores from April 22, which contains the new Mixed Fruit Tropical Cider, Rose, Cherry, Strawberry & Lime and Mixed Fruit.

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical Cider will be available from selected Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Co-op and Morrisons, as well as nationally through wholesale and Cash & Carry.

