Yellow Tail adds 'shelfie' box format to its collection

Yellow Tail Wine is launching a “shelfie’ Shiraz 1.5-litre bag-in-box (BIB) format for the UK market.

The first varietal to be launched in this format is the brand’s Shiraz, which is its bestselling varietal in 75cl. Its Shiraz has seen growth of 30% in value and 26% in volume terms in the year to March 2021 (Nielsen) to a value of £69 million.

The 1.5-litre BIB format has driven more than £5.5 million of value into the off-trade wine category, according to Nielsen data. Early evidence also suggests this size is also attracting younger and more affluent shoppers to the BIB category.

Simon Lawson, General Manager of Casella Family Brands Europe said: “The [yellow tail] philosophy has always been to make consumers’ lives easier; easier to choose, find, shop and enjoy wine. The ‘shelfie’ format suits a variety of occasions as it is easy to carry, but equally easy to store and use at home. The wine will stay fresh for up to 30 days after opening, meaning consumers can enjoy the occasional glass without having to open a bottle, or share among friends and family when we can start getting together again.”

Yellow Tail is now worth more than £261 million in the UK off-trade, adding £78 million in the last 12 months (+43%).

The brand will continue to be supported by a sustainable marketing and distribution strategy in 2021. The media strategy includes the launch of a new TV campaign from May 2021, and targeted digital activity via social media and YouTube.

Related articles: