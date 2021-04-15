Brewdog Distilling and Regal Rogue collaborate for RTD cocktail pouches

Brewdog Distilling has introduced four ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail pouches in a collaboration project which combines its LoneWolf Gin with Regal Rogue vermouth.

The drinks are available in single serves of Bold Negroni, Lively White Martini, Paw Star Martini and Wild Wolf Sour.

Regal Rogue uses 100% organic Australian wine and aboriginal botanicals to create its vermouth while LoneWolf gin is made from grain to glass at the producer’s distillery in Ellon, Aberdeen.

Head of Brewdog Distilling, Steven Kersley, said: “We first worked on a Brewdog Distilling cocktail serve with regal Rogue last Christmas, the Rogue Wave Negroni. It worked really well and spurred us onto launch a full range of collaborative pouch cocktails. We share a joint-love of quality cocktails and spent three months developing these ultimate takes on our favourite classic drinks.”

Mark Ward, founder of Regal Rogue, said: “Meeting Steven over a Zoom call last winter, we came up with the idea of playing around with the LoneWolf gin range with Regal Rogue vermouth, to marry the wide range of flavour profiles both brands had and create some unique cocktails just in time for summer. It is a hugely exciting collaboration to showcase each brand to our respective fans and honours where we stand with our nod to sustainability and partnering with Brewdog Distilling’s carbon negative status ensuring the pouches used 100% sustainable packaging.”

The 24% abv Bold Wolf Negroni is made using LoneWolf London Dry Gin and Regal Rogue’s Bold Red Vermouth and Campari.

Lively Wolf Martini (25% abv) is made with LoneWolf London Dry and Regal Rogue’s Lively White vermouth.

Paw Star Martini (12% abv) is made using LoneWolf’s Cactus & Lime gin with Regal Rogue’s Daring Dry vermouth. It can be served with an optional side chaser of sparkling wine.

Wilf Wolf Sour (12% abv) is made from LoneWolf Cloudy Lemon gin and Regal Rogue Wild Rose vermouth.

