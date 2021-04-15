Strykk extends into alcohol-free RTDs

Elegantly Spirited, the owner of non-alcoholic spirits brand Strykk, is introducing a ready to drink (RTD) range, with the aim of fulfilling the need for “super-convenient, ready-to-go quality alternatives to alcohol”, as attitudes change and consumers look to moderate their drinking.

The Strykk RTD can range launches with Strykk Not G*N & Tonic and Strykk Not R*M & Cola, two of the most popular spirit-mixer combinations, delivering both on flavour and consumer health requirements.

The striking 25cl serve has 0.5% ABV, 0g sugar and only 18kcal and is vegan and gluten free. The Strykk RTDs are designed for consumers looking to reduce their alcohol consumption, without compromise to their lifestyle, according to the company.

Strykk, launched in 2018, established its credentials in the on-trade and entered the retail arena with Tesco in April 2020. Strykk has built a strong online presence with listings on Amazon and Ocado. In the past year, low and no spirits sales have risen by 33%, according to the company.

Elegantly Spirited chief executive and founder of Strykk, Alex Carlton said: “There are eight million mocktail drinkers in the UK looking for non-alcoholic alternatives but there is currently only a limited choice of RTD solutions and many are low quality, uninspiring and poorly delivered. Strykk’s new range taps into existing drinking repertoires and supports retailers to capture this huge, almost untapped opportunity, enabling drinkers to have fun and maximise every social experience.

“This summer is going to be full on, with people reuniting with friends and family and making up for lost time. Consumers will be keener than ever to re-ignite social rituals both at home and out with friends but also much more aware of physical and mental well-being. Strykk has all of the ‘spirit’ and none of the alcohol and offers drinkers the opportunity to moderate alcohol consumption and enjoy a better lifestyle balance.”

Strykk Not G*N & Tonic and Strykk Not R*M & Cola RTD cans launch in April, initially available on Amazon Prime, Ocado, Strykk.com and Funkin.co.uk. The RRP is £2.20 and they are available in a 12 pack case. Funkin Cocktails is Strykk’s exclusive UK distribution arm and cocktail partner.

