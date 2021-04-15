TWE reveals new pack designs for Blossom Hill varietals portfolio

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is launching a new pack design for its Blossom Hill varietals portfolio.

The brand has refreshed the labels across the entire varietal’s portfolio, set to be complete and rolled out by May. The new, refreshed packaging has a “more modern and sophisticated feel” with the aim of recruiting new and younger consumers into the wine category and attract new audiences to the Blossom Hill brand. The pack includes a nod to each varietal through the colour palate and introduces a contemporary take on the classic Blossom design.

In 2022 Blossom Hill will celebrate 30 years of success in the UK wine category, and the new design continues its evolution as it maintains its status as one of the biggest brands in the market – it is still the UK’s number one rosé brand, according to TWE.

Ben Blake, Head of Marketing EMEA at TWE, said: “As Blossom Hill approaches a milestone next year, we felt it was crucial to evolve the brand together with its audiences by introducing a refreshed look and a more sophisticated feel.”

“We know that Blossom Hill has strong brand awareness and we want to continue recruiting new and younger shoppers into the wine category, whilst reaffirming our positioning as an easy drinking, fruit-forward wine to share with friends – and the new packaging is certainly more reflective of this.”

The full Blossom Hill varietals range will display the refreshed pack design by May across all major grocers. This includes White Zinfandel, Grenache Rose, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Blossom Hill 75cl RRP £6.

Related articles: