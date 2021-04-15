UK beer retailers join to launch Indie Beer Shop Day 2021

By Sonya Hook
 | 15 April, 2021

A group of independent UK beer shops have forged a path together to highlight their sector and host an annual celebration.

Indie Beer Shop Day will take place on July 17, 2021 and currently more than 70 shops have signed up to join in the celebration.

The day will comprise events, exclusive beer collaborations and more across the UK culminating with a virtual beer tasting evening hosted by beer broadcaster and writer Pete Brown.

The first #IndieBeerShopDay took place on July 18, 2020, when – during the pandemic - more than 40 independent beer shops came together to collaborate with an indie UK brewery – Donzoko - and release a beer (Indie Graft) highlighting and celebrating their sector within the beer ecosystem.

Indie Beer Shop Day 2021 has been created by a steering committee of independent beer shop owners, including Chris Scullion from Independent Spirit of Bath; David Jones from Bier Huis; Jules Gray from Hop Hideout; Lynsey Clark, The Beer Cave; and Tony Duke; Craft n Berry.

The 2021 event aims to build on the collaboration events which took place in 2020 with a strategic plan to develop an annual national day for the sector, taking inspiration from Record Store Day.

The businesses are working together to drive interest and footfall in their local high streets in order to give support to their local economies and ultimately their community and beer supply chain.

