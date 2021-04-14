Champagne sales soared 404% pre-Easter weekend

Champagne sales soared 404% in the run up to the Easter bank holiday weekend, as consumers got prepared to celebrate the initial easing of lockdown measures.

Sales of sparkling wine in the off-trade also surged 144% in the week ending April 3, compared to the same week in 2020, according to the latest Nielsen data.

Rob Hallworth, Nielsen’s client delivery manager said overall BWS sales grew 37% for the period, boosted by Easter and good weather. This was driven by sales via the multiple grocers (up 55%) while impulse remains in decline versus 2020 (-4%).

He added: “RTD sales also surged 140% as a result of the warm temperatures while no and low alcohol wine, which was in decline this week last year, is now experiencing dynamic growth (+146%).

“Both spirits )-10%) and table wine (-20%) are in decline in the impulse sector.”

