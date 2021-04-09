Ten Locks adds Langley's gins to its portfolio

Ten Locks has welcomed Langley’s London Dry, Old Tom and First Chapter gins into the portfolio from this month, marking its entry into English gin. All three products are available to retailers now.

The award-winning Langley’s - inspired by the traditional art of distilling and styled for modern settings – is born from a passion to create honest, high quality gin that is aspirational yet accessible. The producer said its London Dry and Old Tom act as a beacon for how the category’s flagship expressions should be; “innovative yet respectful of the history of gin and the craft of distilling”, with a commitment to using only the finest ingredients.

Langley’s will amplify its point of difference via a complete repositioning in 2021, intended to elevate the brand’s quality credentials and see the launch of an integrated campaign titled ‘Gin. As It Should Be’. Every bottle of Langley’s will carry a new label aimed at cutting through the noise on-shelf and signposting the consumer towards Langley’s three flagship classic expressions. A heavyweight digital campaign will assert its proud position as a gin that embodies outstanding quality with one eye on sustainability.

Becky Davies, head of commercial at Ten Locks, said: “Having worked alongside Langley’s for many years on both sides of the bar, I have always admired its dedication to honing classic gins that sit at the heart of the category and showcase the very best of what it offers. In my experience, every brand holds dear its firstborn, flagship liquids, and Langley’s is no exception. In searching for an English gin with appeal that would endure, there was no competition – Langley’s was the natural choice.

“The boom we’ve seen in gin will prevail, as innovation keeps coming and consumers continue to buy into premium spirits which offer excitement. This has resulted in the heart of gin, its classic flavour profiles, getting somewhat lost. As consumers become even more discerning in their drinks, Langley’s epitomises how gin should be. Fuelled by its new look and Gin. As It Should Be campaign, the brand is incredibly well placed to cut through the competition in 2021.”

Matt Ashton-Melia, co-owner of Langley’s, said: “Innovation isn’t just about reinventing traditional recipes and production methods, but also listening and focusing incessantly on the ever-changing needs of the modern-day consumer. In recent years, gin drinkers have enjoyed experimenting with an array of brands but we’re reaching a stage where customers are overwhelmed with the choice on offer and are yearning for a return to the fundamentals which led the category’s resurrection in the first instance - classic, well-balanced, high quality gin.

“Our campaign will amplify this message by offering consumers Gin. As It Should Be. We’ve enjoyed great success outside of the UK in recent years and have a lot to offer the drinks trade in 2021, not least by showcasing how true, classic gins should taste, and communicating this via our new look. We’re immensely excited to be joining forces with Becky and the team at Ten Locks to grow our footprint here in the UK and nurture our place at the heart of the category.”

Langley’s is also putting sustainability at the forefront of its long-term strategy aiming to become the most sustainable, accessible gin brand on the market.

Via a partnership with the ethical and environmental platform 1% for the Planet, Langley’s will donate one per cent of all sales revenue to the charity which brings together a network of like-minded individuals, businesses, donors and non-profit organisations working together towards a common goal; protecting the future of our planet. The brand has also teamed up with Panthera, donating $0.50 for every bottle of Langley’s Old Tom sold to support the conservation of the planet’s 40 wild cat species and their ecosystems.

Further boosting the firm’s eco credentials, Langley’s has moved to a 60 per cent post-consumer recycled glass bottle, and 100 per cent recycled paper for both labels and outer cases.

Ten Locks launched in 2020 with a raft of distinctive global brands including Mary White Vodka, Nusa Caña, Applewood Gin, West Cork Irish Whiskey, Salford Rum, Diablesse Rum, Banhez Mezcal and El Tequileño, which represent the best among their competitive set and actively seek to be a positive force.

Related articles: