Armit Wines takes on Mendel Wines in the UK

Armit Wines will be the exclusive distributor for Mendel Wines in the UK, from this month.

Mendel Wines is a family-owned winery that represents the union of Roberto de la Mota, described as one of Argentina’s most respected and experienced winemakers with the Sielecki family.

Brett Fleming, Managing Director for Armit Wines Ltd, said: “Mendel Wines has been awarded and recognized by the most prestigious International wine experts, journalists and magazines around the globe. As a premium producer expressing terroir driven wines that truly illustrate their own story, they are exactly the right fit for Armit’s longer term vision. We are thrilled to partner with Mendel Wines to grow their iconic wine portfolio in the United Kingdom.”

Diego Surazsky, chief executive of Mendel Wines, added: “In our search for a regional partner, we quickly came across Armit Wines Ltd as a leading player in the UK’s fine wine business. Our two companies share the same values with regards to premium brand building and are committed to long term, sustainable, growth. We are excited to partner and look forward to unleashing the full potential of our wines in the UK market”.

Mendel Wines joins Armit Wines’ portfolio which includes La Rioja Alta, Tenuta San Guido, Bruna Giacosa, Domaine Leflaive, Chateau Lafleur and Astrolabe amongst many other iconic producers.

Founded in 2003, the Mendel Wines winery is named after Mendel, father of four and grandfather of eleven. After he passed away, his children decided to honor him and therefore named this beautiful project Mendel Wines. As a result of this tribute, both Roberto and the Sielecki family have a strong commitment in producing high end wines.

Roberto said: “At Mendel we are fully dedicated to producing wines of unquestionable superior quality with labor-intensive work as for example handpicking all grapes. We have vineyards in a few different locations. One of our oldest ones, a 92-year-old vine in Lujan de Cuyo, is where we get our fabulous Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec. Recently we got the Organic certification which takes us to the next level of modernity. Additionally, we have Finca Remota, a beautiful vineyard in Altamira. This is one of the most well-known districts of Uco Valley with vineyards providing high-end grapes for the production of superb wines. Consequently, all the applied winemaking techniques are meticulously designed and implemented.”

