Georgia ramps up support for UK indies

The National Wine Agency of Georgia is planning an expanded campaign for the UK following record exports in 2020.

The new initiatives for 2021 include the Indie Alliance Fund, which offers small and medium-sized retailers the opportunity to apply for grants; and Georgian Wine Connect; an online hub for trade buyers and Georgian wine producers.

The grants offered by the Indie Alliance Fund are designed to help retailers increase promotion of their Georgian wine listings. The fund recognises the critical role that Indies play in promoting Georgian wine, described as “an exciting but adventurous wine choice”, to UK wine consumers.

Applications for grants of up to £4,000 should be made via the Georgianwine.uk website by the April 28, 2021. Winners will be notified by April 30, 2021. The winners will be selected by a panel including Georgian Wine UK director, Sarah Abbott MW, and Dr Jamie Goode. Promotional activities must be completed by November 2021.

Georgian Wine Connect is a 24/7 online hub that allows trade buyers to connect with export-ready Georgian wine producers. The hub, which goes live on April 19 2021, will comprise profiles of 50 Georgian wineries and their contact details. The online platform allows registered trade visitors to specify their area of interest, filter wineries by target market channel and positioning, and to send messages and request virtual meetings with winery representatives. In addition to the always-on networking service, Georgian Wine Connect will host a virtual event program through the year.

Ongoing events and activities include a trade tasting in London on June 22, which will feature more than 100 Georgian wines. These will include wines already imported into the UK as well as producers looking for new importers in the market. Registration for the tasting will open on April 22, via www.swirlwinegroup.com

In addition, six virtual tastings are planned, on April 21 and 28 as well as further sessions in October and November.

Ms. Tamar Metreveli, the head of marketing at The National Wine Agency of Georgia, said: “We are delighted to launch an expanded 2021 promotional campaign for the UK. This is a market of great strategic and symbolic importance to us, and we are delighted that the UK trade and consumers are increasingly seeking out Georgian wines.”

