Real Ale becomes Real Drinks Group

Real Ale has rebranded as Real Drinks Group, a move which includes its three existing London shops in Twickenham, Maida Vale and Notting Hill.

The rebrand, which includes new signage and branding, is designed to reflect the evolution of the drinks industry, which has changed considerably since the business started 16 years ago. The rebrand is designed to encompass Real Drinks love for not just beer, but for cider, wine, spirits and “any drink crafted with integrity and skill”. The team asid it remains passionate about top quality drinks, making them, tasting them, packaging them and sharing them.

The team will continue to focus on discovering, creating and bringing exciting new drinks to the market. Working with breweries, vineyards, spirits producers, multiples and direct to consumers on the high street, the business aims to create and share the best products available.

The shops will continue to list a core range of more than 400 different products from small independent producers from around the world, while the wholesale business - which has grown significantly - curates and supplies a range of branded and supermarket own brand drinks for multiples.

Nick Dolan, founder and owner said: “The business has come a long way since I opened our first shop as Real Ale on Richmond Road, East Twickenham in 2005 to champion locally brewed, high-quality beers.

“I am so proud we have grown so considerably over the years and established ourselves across the drinks industry. Real Drinks reflects this change. As a total drinks business our aim is to provide customers with the best quality products in the market. We champion and support the creators of the finest drinks available, getting them to the high street. Looking to the future, life is short, so drink well.”

To celebrate the rebrand, Real Drinks has partnered with local London Brewery Jeffersons (Barnes) to brew a (very) limited edition Double IPA, Long In The Tooth, 8% abv. This will be available in cans and growlers from all three shops while stocks last. Throughout the first week trading as Real Drinks, online customers will receive 15% discount and the first 75 customers in each shop will receive an exclusive own branded tote bag showcasing the new logo.

Further branded merchandise will be available from the Real Drinks website.

