Marks & Spencer launches 12-strong Found wine range

 | 07 April, 2021

Marks & Spencer is launching a new wine range, which is described as “an affordable invitation to wine lovers to venture off the beaten track and discover new varieties, regions and styles".

The 12-strong 'Found' range, which has prices ranging £7 - £10, was put together by winemakers Sue Daniels and Belinda Leinig from the M&S winemaking team. The new range champions rare grapes (such as Roditis, Mauzac and Fetească Regală), styles that break with tradition (a rosé Vinho Verde) and a UK first; a single varietal Nerello Cappuccio.

Daniels said: “This range was such a delight to put together, we’ve been able to dig deep and unearth some real wine rarities, and we’re really excited to share these with customers. It’s a call to venture further afield with wine choices, and to indulge in some much-needed armchair escapism! We hope that customers will discover new favourites with ‘Found’ and that it builds confidence in pouring a glass of something new, opening up a world of options.”

In addition to finding wines that push the boundaries of the supermarket shelf, sustainability when sourcing has been a priority. All of the wines in the new range are vegan, in line with M&S’ pledge to have a 100% vegan wine range by 2022. In addition, many of the wineries involved have advanced sustainable credentials; taking part in carbon offsetting schemes, water management programmes or organic and biodynamic farming.

The wines, which will launch in stores and online this week, include: Blanquette de Limoux NV (£10); Gros Manseng (£9); Moschofilero & Roditis 2020 (£8.50); Grenache Blanc 2020 (£8); Ribolla Gialla 2020 (£7); Feteasca Regala 2020 (£7);  Vinho Verde Rose 2020 (£7); Nerello Cappuccio 2019 (£7); Mazuelo 2019 (£8.50); Pais 2019 (£9); Xinomavro & Mandilaria 2019 (£9.50); and Cabernet Franc 2019 (£10).

