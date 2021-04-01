Mark Anthony Brands International unveils Let's White Claw campaign

Mark Anthony Brands International has today announced the first global marketing campaign for its White Claw Hard Seltzer brand, beginning in April 2021.

The global “Let’s White Claw” campaign follows a “hugely successful 2020” with launches in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, The Netherlands and Australia and ongoing success in the US.

Ireland-based Mark Anthony Brands International developed the White Claw Hard Seltzer brand for launch in the USA in 2016.

The company said White Claw’s ambitious global expansion plan is underpinned by a leading 60% market share in the US and achieving the category leadership position in Canada, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK, following its launch in 2020. In Australia the brand has also made a strong start, with one million cans sold in its first week of launch.

The company said White Claw fans have also been championing the brand online with fans generating more than 4 billion impressions via social feeds, videos, hashtags and memes. One thing each of these moments and mentions have in common is a feeling of pure, uncomplicated fun, according to Mark Anthony, and this served as inspiration for the Let’s White Claw campaign.

The Let’s White Claw campaign will enlist a diverse mix of film and music creators from around the world, capturing unscripted moments that evoke a feeling of pure, uncomplicated fun, showcasing everyday “Let’s” moments.

The campaign will lead on Instagram with further support on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, as well as Snapchat, YouTube and Pinterest. The campaign will commence in the US in early April 2021 before rolling out to other markets across the next four months.

Davin Nugent, chief executive of Mark Anthony Brands International said: “Let’s White Claw is the first in a series of milestones for White Claw.

“Since its launch in 2016, White Claw has been embraced by our consumers at a level we never imagined. This campaign is designed for them. White Claw fans are some of the most engaged of any brand in the world, creating an entire sub-culture around the product. Having seen the phenomenal engagement globally with the White Claw brand, we’re excited to not only launch our campaign in new markets, but also our brand and our products, in what is set to be our biggest year yet.”

Newly appointed Global Brand Director, Gisela Rule said: “I’m delighted to have joined White Claw and Mark Anthony Brands International at such a pivotal and exciting time for the brand. It's set to be a big year for us with seven new markets due to launch over the coming weeks. The “Let’s White Claw” campaign marks a very fitting start to our ambitious global expansion plans for 2021 and beyond.”

White Claw Hard Seltzer is available in four flavours in the UK: Mango, Raspberry, Black Cherry and Natural Lime. White Claw Hard Seltzer flavours are available in 33cl sleek cans with an RRP of £2.50.

