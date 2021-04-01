Hush Heath adds beers to its drinks repertoire

Hush Heath Estate & Winery has launched two new beers under the Jake’s Drinks range.

Jake’s Lager and Jake’s IPA are available in 33cl cans, and they join others in the range including Jake’s Kentish Cider, Jake’s Orchard Cider and Jake’s Tree Apple Juice.

The craft beers are created at Balfour Winery at the Hush Heath Estate by the Balfour winemaking team, father and son Owen and Fergus Elias.

Jake’s Lager is a 5% abv beer crafted from a Kentish hop, Ernest. It has a complex apricot and citrus flavour and is blended with American classic Sterling. The lager remains in tank for three months.

Jake’s IPA is a 4.5% dark amber IPA with a delicate creamy head. It is a blend of three Kent hops, one classic, one modern and one almost forgotten. The classic – East Kent Golding has a slightly bitter taste, while Boadicea is a modern hop with delicate orchard blossom aromas. Bramling was popular in the 1800s and it has smoothening aromatic qualities.

Jake Balfour-Lynn who manages the beer and cider arm of Balfour Winery, said: “The goal over the last six months of recipe developing is reconnecting. Reconnecting with friends and family in person and being able to share good times with a quality drink. We are excited to share our beers, excited to start working with our new distributors Matthew Clark and excited for the future.”

Balfour Winery’s co-founders Richard and Leslie Balfour-Lynn, said: “Our family-run estate lies in 400 acres of pristine Kent countryside, so it is important for us to make the very best of the local produce. The Jake’s Drinks cider range, named after our son, shows what can be achieved from our own apple orchards. Now we have two very special beers, crafted by our award-winning Balfour Winery team and some brilliant local brewers, to add to our portfolio.”

Related articles: