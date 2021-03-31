Jeroboams launches first exclusive spirit

Jeroboams has launched its first exclusive spirit: Whistlepig Single Barrel 10-Year-Old Rye Whiskey.

The Rye whiskey, produced by Vermont-based Whistlepig, has been selected by, and exclusively bottled for, Jeroboams with a limited batch of just 132 bottles.

The team at Jeroboams felt the quality, character and value for money offered by rye whiskey made it an easy choice for its initial bottling, as was the choice to work with Whistlepig.

James Phillips, Jeroboams Beer & Spirit Buyer, said: “Whistlepig is an exemplary company that is committed to showcasing the potential of Rye whiskey as a truly world-class spirit. The company’s ethos aligns perfectly with our buying values: character, integrity and quality. As such, it was a relatively straight forward choice to work with them on this inaugural Jeroboams exclusive spirit. It was, however, less straight forward selecting just one barrel for us as the quality of each was exceptional. Cask #20244 stood out for its complexity, elegance and very cool character that reminded us of the finest Cognacs.

“This quest for exceptional quality was paramount when embarking on what will be a new style of whiskey for most of our customers, as we know they expect the highest level of excellence from our portfolio. We are very excited about this whiskey and the future of Jeroboams exclusive spirits.”

Sourced by Dave Pickerall, the late Master Distiller, this Rye Whiskey was produced in Canada, prior to taking the short trip down to Vermont, where it was matured in new American oak until it was bottled in 2020. Cask #20244 was selected for its approachable, subtle style that combines the finesse of the finest Cognac with a depth of rich flavour and spice for which Whistlepig Rye is known.

Phillips said: “This Single Barrel Rye Whiskey boasts flavours of brittle toffee, orchard fruit - green apple, pink lady and comice pear - gingerbread and cinnamon; the classic Rye spice is uplifted by a wonderful streak of lemon and icing sugar. Broad, rich and extremely elegant, notes of cooked rye, barrel spice and Jamaican ginger cake underpin a more vibrant sweet, brittle toffee flavour. Very cool, with a slight earthiness adding complexity on the finish, which is long, sweet and immensely satisfying. We know our customers and whiskey afficionados alike will love this addition to our portfolio.”

Jeroboams Exclusive Whistlepig 10-Year-Old Single Barrel Rye Whiskey Cask #20244 has just landed, retails for £120 per bottle and is available from all Jeroboams shops and the retailer’s website.

Related articles: