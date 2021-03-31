Nisa launches Spring Wine Festival

Nisa is launching its latest Spring Wine Festival to help its stores capitalise on the lighter and warmer evenings as lockdown measures begin to relax.

The event will run in stores until April 20 and is supported by themed marketing materials and POS including header boards, bus stops, wobblers and shelf stripping, to help retailers create in-store theatre and draw attention to the category.

Deals include Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo at £6.50, saving shoppers £3.70 off the RRP, the new Co-op Irresistible Prosecco Rosé at £7.50, and Co-op California Pink White Zinfandel at just £5 a bottle.

Other customer favourites on promotion during the festival include the Freixenet Prosecco 75cl and Italian Rosé 75cl at £10 a bottle.

Nisa’s wholesale category controller for wines, Danielle Sylvester, said: “With steps now in place to further relax social distancing measures over the coming months, and the clocks going forward giving us an additional hour of sunlight in the evenings, shoppers will be eager to meet up in small numbers with a bottle of wine to celebrate the long-awaited occasion.

“Research has revealed that 74% of wine shoppers agree that price is an important factor when choosing a bottle, and with many households facing a significant decrease to their disposable income shoppers will be actively looking for a bargain.

“Instore wine selections can be daunting to shoppers and lead to them resorting to the same bottle time and time again. By utilising the dedicated POS and wobblers to entice shoppers into trying something new, we’re confident our retail partners will see an increase in the category’s sales over the coming weeks.”

