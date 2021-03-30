Waitrose adds first bag-in-box for Duchy Organic range

Waitrose is introducing an organic wine in a bag-in-box format to its Duchy Organic range.

This is the first bag-in-box wine to be offered from the UK’s largest organic supermarket brand, which was licensed exclusively to Waitrose just over a decade ago.

The new Waitrose Duchy Organic wine is an Italian Pinot Grigio, made from grapes grown in the southern Italian region of Puglia. The retailer said the distinctive winds of the region make it ideal for growing grapes organically, with the winds ventilating the vineyards and keeping everything dry - helping to avoid the spread of diseases in the vineyard.

Marien Rodriguez, Waitrose Wine Buyer, said: “We’re excited to launch our Waitrose Duchy Organic wine. Our bag-in-box format, which is packaged in the UK, delivers the wine in a sustainable way, minimising carbon emissions and once opened will keep fresher for longer than a bottle. It’s the perfect wine to serve with seafood dishes this summer.”

The Waitrose Duchy Organic Pinot Grigio 2020 is described as being bursting with fresh ripe peach, melon, pear and honeysuckle notes.

The bag-in-box wine features the contemporary new look for the Waitrose Duchy Organic range, which was revealed last month. The new look highlights the good food, good farming and good causes values for which the Waitrose Duchy Organic brand is known.

The Waitrose Duchy Organic Pinot Grigio 2020 bag-in-box is 2.25 litres (equivalent to three bottles) and is priced £19.99, available in Waitrose branches now and shortly on Waitrose.com and WaitroseCellar.com.

Related articles: