The Big English Wine Easter: plans revealed

English wine producers are gearing up for the Big English Wine Easter, which will take place this weekend.

A packed programme is already underway and is set to culminate in the main event on Saturday April 3, when wine lovers all over the UK - and beyond - will open bottles of English Wine and share them on social media channels between 7pm – 8pm, with the hashtag #BigEnglishWineEaster and #BEWE.

The event is the sequel to last year’s inaugural – and inadvertent – initiative sparked by Black Chalk’s Jacob Leadley, “theBIGenglishwinegoodfriday”, which saw producers take part in a flurry of social media activity encouraging consumers to purchase wines from their local vineyards

English wine producers are taking part in #BigEnglishWineEaster via a series of online events, the majority of which will be hosted on instagram. Highlights include:

March 22 - 31(16.30pm – 7.30pm): Britain’s Got Wine Talent

The British Bouchon is interviewing younger talent on the British winemaking scene. Interviewees include Stacey Lee Rath, Assistant Winemaker at Simpsons and Olly Shaw, Head Winemaker at Calancombe

April 1 (8pm – 9pm): WineTimeLondon #WineSocial #BEWE Special with guests

An Instagram Live chat with Brad at Wine Time London with guests: Jacob Leadley, Black Chalk; Tommy Grimshaw, Langham Estate / Emerging Vines; Sergio & Lynsey Verrillo, Blackbook; and Dermot Sugrue, Sugrue South Downs / Wiston Estate

April 2 (7pm – 8pm): #BigEnglishWineEaster Live Tasting

John Mobbs of Great British Wine will host a live instagram tasting for 40 consumers, featuring wines from Danebury, Hush Heath and Lyme Bay. Tickets are now sold out.

The event has a dual purpose: supporting English wineries and raising money for The Drinks Trust and Hospitality Action. Producers will be contributing a percentage of sales from the weekend and everyone can buy raffle tickets to raise further funds. There are more than 20 prizes up for grabs, including:

* A takeaway for four from Little Bedwyn, with English wines and Riedel glassware

* A mixed case of Black Chalk including the soon-to-be-released 2017 Classic & 2018 Wild Rose

* A case of six wines from The Wine Garden of England, featuring: Chapel Down, Gusbourne, Simpsons, Squerryes, Biddenden and Balfour Hush Heath

The full programme of events can be found on www.greatbritishwine.com/bewe

Raffle tickets can be purchased via: www.virginmoneygiving.com/bigenglishwineeaster

