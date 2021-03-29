Berry Bros & Rudd becomes exclusive UK distributor for Walsh Whiskey

Walsh Whiskey has appointed Berry Bros & Rudd as its exclusive distributor in the UK.

The Irish whiskey producer was established in 1999 by husband and wife, Bernard and Rosemary Walsh. It makes premium and super-premium, triple-distilled, craft Irish whiskeys using single pot still and single malt whiskeys. Walsh Whiskey claims it is the only house that blends these two premium whiskey styles.

Its portfolio, which includes Writers’ Tears and The Irishman, comprises six core expressions in a range of 14 premium and super-premium Irish whiskeys.

Walsh Whiskey joins other super-premium brands in Berry bros’ portfolio, including No.3 Gin, single malts from The Glenrothes, British liqueur The King’s Ginger, Berry Bros & Rudd Own Selection spirits and vermouths by Spanish producer, Bodegas Lustau.

Roy Evans, Director of Sales & Marketing, Berry Bros & Rudd Brands, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Walsh Whiskey to the Berry Bros. & Rudd Brands portfolio. Bernard is a champion of Irish Whiskey and both he and the Walsh Whiskey team have an unstinting commitment to quality – from the quality of their whiskies to the development and execution of their brands in market. Their range of Irish Whiskies is a great addition to our focused portfolio of premium and super-premium spirits and to our compelling world whisky offering for the UK market. We are delighted to be appointed the sole distributor in the UK.”

Bernard Walsh, Co-Founder of Walsh Whiskey, said: “We have been around for a few decades now and represented in over 50 countries, but I am especially excited to be forging a partnership with none other than Berry Bros & Rudd Brands. The UK is a very, very important market for us and we believe our whiskeys will combine superbly as part of Berry Bros. & Rudd Brands’ stellar portfolio. We are confident that the team at Berry Bros. & Rudd Brands will put us in strong positions across the UK and that, once people get the opportunity to taste Writers’ Tears and The Irishman, they will be keen to share their new discoveries.”

