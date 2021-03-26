Dry Drinker expands into wholesale

Dry Drinker, the alcohol-free drinks retailer, has announced it is expanding into wholesale with the launch of a trade-focused site, which will offer next day delivery.

The Dry Drinker has, until now, been a consumer-facing site and has seen high levels of growth over the last couple of years - notably since the lockdown began a year ago.

The expansion into wholesale comes as owner, Stuart Elkington, said there has been huge demand for alcohol-free drinks and he is regularly contacted by trade businesses that struggle to meet the growing demand for quality, alcohol free alternatives.

He said: "I've seen first-hand how consumer preference has changed. People now expect alcohol-free choices and yet, very often, there isn't the choice available in cafes, bars, restaurants and clubs. And on the other hand we’ve had many independent trade establishments contacting us because they want to offer better, more interesting alcohol-free alternatives but they don’t know where to start! I see the demand from both sides. We already have the supply chain in place and can handle orders no matter how large or small - so opening up the business in this direction is a natural progression for us.”

Dry Drinker stocks a wide range of beers, craft and world beers, wines, premium sparkling wines, spirits, RTD cocktails, cider and more.

It promises next day delivery – delivering six days a week up to 5 pm with a ‘no minimum or maximum order’ philosophy and an ‘order more - pay less’ scheme in place.

Low and no-alcohol alternatives now make up 1.3% of the total beverage alcohol market in the UK.

Elkington said: “The last year has been one hell of a journey but it was really interesting to see how so many people opted to drink less and the trade will need to keep up with the shift once it fully reopens.

“We’re really looking forward to working more with the trade side of hospitality to share our knowledge and showcase just how innovative the no and low sector has become.”

Elkington created Dry Drinker in 2015 when he spotted a gap in the market for a platform that was as functional as an online wine and spirits site, but which only dealy with quality non-alcoholic drinks.

