Chile’s Casillero del Diablo makes move into Spain

Chilean wine brand Casillero del Diablo is entering the Spanish wine category in the UK with the launch of a varietal Tempranillo wine.

The wine was sourced by Max Weinlaub, lead winemaker on the project at brand owner Concha y Toro, from Bodegas Ignacio Marin in the small northern Spanish region of Cariñena.

The region doesn’t feature on the label as the wine is being bottled in the UK, falling outside of the Cariñena DO.

Weinlaub said he had first looked at making the wine in La Mancha.

“I visited many different wineries and tasted wines but I was not very happy with the quality for this particular wine,” he said.

“Rioja was a natural option but why do we need to make more Rioja wine when we want to make a Tempranillo with the Casillero del Diablo style?”

The bottle comes with a neck band in the Spanish colours of red and yellow describing it as “smooth Spanish Tempranillo”.

Alex Price, category and insights controller at CyT UK, said the company’s research had showed an opportunity for a branded Spanish Tempranillo to challenge Campo Viejo Rioja and own-label.

“Outside of those we found the category was highly fragmented and lacked any other scaleable brand in mass market distribution,” she said.

“We discovered there was big gap for a smooth, easy drinking, more premium positioned mass market brand to really drive some scale within the category. It is a natural evolution of the Casillero brand.

“Spain is a growing category but it’s growth is being slowed by switching losses to other categories, where shoppers take their spend from Spain and spend it anther category. Chile is one of the countries that is benefitting from this.”

She added that “consumers see a link between Chile and Spain driven by their strong cultural connections”, and that its research had shown that a small number of consumers already assumed that Casillero del Diablo was a Spanish brand.

The new wine will feature in Casillero del Diablo’s ongoing sponsorship of Sky Cinema, and will be supported by outdoor advertising, digital activity and in-store POS.

The wine will be available in all off-trade channels with an rrp in line with other Casillero del Diablo wines, at £8 off-promotion and £6 on-promotion.

