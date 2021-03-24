Orange spirit joins Diageo’s Haig Club portfolio

Diageo is launching a Mediterranean Orange flavoured spirit under the umbrella of Haig Club, the whisky brand it markets in partnership with ex-footballer David Beckham.

The 35% abv Haig Club Mediterranean Orange combines the brand's Clubman whisky with orange blossom extract and has a suggested serve long with lemonade.

The company said it was targeted at summer aperitif drinking occasions.

Whisky marketing director Violeta Andreeva described it as “an exciting step forward for dark spirits”.

She added: “We see this as a huge opportunity to recruit a new generation of drinkers as more and more consumers are choosing flavours and sweeter drinks.”

Beckhm added: “Myself and the Haig Club team are continually looking at ways to engage and adopt new consumers to the brand.

“Developing Haig Club Mediterranean Orange has been in the works for some time now and I’ve enjoyed helping select the final liquid.

“The orange perfectly complements the signature Scotch notes of Haig Club and it’s great long drink for summer.”

The drink will be listed by Waitrose, Asda, Morrisons and Tesco from mid-April and is available in wholesale.

The rrp is £25 for a 70cl bottle.

