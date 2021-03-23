Disaronno International UK adds Tia Maria Matcha

Tia Maria has announced the launch of its first addition to its signature drinks portfolio: Tia Maria Matcha cream.

Tia Maria Matcha is described as being a uniquely fresh and naturally indulgent cream liqueur with the distinctive flavours of Japanese green Matcha tea extract, providing “a floral and refreshing twist with a smooth finish”.

Neil Jardine, managing director of Disaronno International UK, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing a brand new liqueur to the UK drinks category and providing a delicious new take on Japanese Matcha tea. Matcha is extremely popular in coffee shops and is known around the world for its mindfulness properties, so it seemed a natural fit for us to pair the earthy notes and natural caffeine with our premium Tia Maria flavour.

“We know our customers love the classic Tia Maria taste, so we wanted to bring them something truly unique while injecting new excitement into the brand. With the launch we want to continue to reach a younger consumer base and meet new taste preferences along the way with our new drink creations, and we’re looking forward to introducing the concept of a mindful Matcha ritual through Tia Maria.

“Our latest innovation is testament to the essence of the brand and we can’t wait for our customers to raise a glass of our new Tia Maria Matcha with us.”

The 17% abv Tia Maria Matcha, which is described as having “a subtle green pour”, will be available in 70cl bottles and will be launching in major supermarkets this summer.

