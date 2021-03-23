Aldi introduces raft of new wines and spirits for summer months

Aldi is introducing a new collection of wines from across the globe, in time for the summer months.

Aldi’s new range features “an indulgent selection” of South American wines, including an Argentinian Criolla (£5.99), which it describes as “a supermarket first”. Aldi said the “delicate” wine boasts lots of red fruit and spice, with a smooth finish, “showing Argentina is more than just Malbecs”.

Sam Caporn MW, face of Aldi Wine School, said: “Traditional serving rules may state white wine should be served chilled and red at room temperature, but contrary to the popular myth, lighter styles of red come alive when chilled. Serve the Criolla chilled and it becomes the ultimate refreshing summer alternative.”

Also from this region is a wine from Uruguay, which Aldi says is “South America’s best kept secret” when it comes to wine. Aldi’s new Uruguayan Tannat (£6.99) is a rarity in the UK but is considered the national grape of the country.

This red wine is “a delicious mix” of plums, liquorice and spice.

Aldi is also adding a wine from Canada, which the retailer says is “a country steadily putting itself on the map for wine”.

Aldi’s new Canadian Riesling (£9.99), produced in the Okanagan Valley, is an off-dry white wine which is packed with depth and richness. The Riesling will join Aldi’s online collection.

There will also be new wines from more traditional wine-producing countries including an array of Italian wines.

Among the 13 newcomers are some unusual varieties, including a Specially Selected Toscana Rosé (£6.99), Italian Frappato (£6.49) and Italian Frascati (£4.29).

From Spain there is a Specially Selected Rioja Blanco (£6.99), created by the Rivero family; and a Specially Selected Rioja Rosé (£6.99).

Portugal is also represented. Aldi said following the “sell-out success” of Mimo Moutinho Vinho Verde (£4.99), which is also back on shelves, it is launching a Vinho Verde Rosé for just £6.49.

And there will also new newcomers from France including the “transitional light red wine for between the seasons”, Beaujolais (£4.49).

Aldi is also adding 16 new spirits including the Infusionist Apricot Lychee Gin Liqueur, the Infusionist Lemon Drizzle Cake Gin Liqueur, and the Infusionist Strawberry & Vanilla Gin Liqueur.

Aldi is introducing a new recipe for its Aperini Aperitif, and it is also adding Austin's Summer Spirit drink, which is designed to be mixed and served in a jug as a punch.

There will also be new Haysmith's variants including Blackberry & Bramble Gin, Mango & Passionfruit Gin and Pink Grapefruit & Orange Gin.

