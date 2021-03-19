The Last Drop forms panel of spirit experts to drive NPD

The Last Drop Distillers has formed ‘The Assembly’: an independent and carefully-selected panel of experts drawn from across the spirits industry, each a renowned world-leader in their own category.

The inspiration for the Assembly arose from the Last Drop’s passion for sharing: “not just the delights of exceptional spirits, but also the knowledge, ideas, expertise and creativity”.

This cross-category forum, unique in the world of spirits, aims to promote and encourage the exchange of knowledge and experience from different industry fields, bringing fresh ideas and new thinking, in order to help inspire and drive the Last Drop’s pursuit of the extraordinary.

The founder members of the Assembly include luminaries from across the worlds of Scotch, American, Irish and Indian whiskies, as well as Cognac and Rum:

Colin Scott, Master Blender for The Last Drop Distillers of London

Drew Mayville, Master Blender & Director of Quality, Sazerac, USA

Richard Seale, Master Distiller & Blender, Foursquare Rum, Barbados

Louise McGuane, Owner & Bonder, JJ Corry Irish Whiskey, Ireland

Michael d’Souza, Master Distiller & Blender, Paul John Whisky, India

Denis Lahouratate, Cellar Master, Domaine de Sazerac Cognac, France

Rebecca Jago, managing director, said: “This is a hugely exciting milestone for the Last Drop.

“The members of the Assembly will play an instrumental role as we develop, given our common focus on extraordinary quality and our shared philosophy of celebrating the remarkable. We are delighted and immensely proud that such respected figures from across the industry have agreed to join us.”

The realisation of the Assembly marks a significant step on the Last Drop’s journey, according to the company, allowing the business to evolve from being curators and collectors of aged spirits to additionally becoming creators, through the inception of a series of signature blends authored by Assembly members.

This series will be spearheaded by their next release, a limited-edition aged Blended Scotch Whisky created for The Last Drop by Master Blender Colin Scott.

The Last Drop began as a pioneering venture founded on "a passion for spirits exploration and excellence, seeking the exceptional and seeing potential where others might not". With the Assembly on board, bringing world-class expertise and knowledge to a shared endeavour, the company said future releases will see the Last Drop continue its quest for the remarkable, whilst enjoying the all-important pleasures of sharing great spirits and great company.

Related articles: