Speciality Brands adds three Canadian craft spirits

Speciality Brands has added Corby Spirit and Wine to its portfolio of premium spirits.

The deal will see all three of Corby’s premium, craft Canadian spirits join the company’s roster in April.

Lot No. 40 Canadian rye whisky, Pike Creek Canadian whisky and Ungava gin will bolster Speciality Brands’ existing portfolio of premium world whiskies and gins including Nikka from Japan, Michter’s from Kentucky, Kavalan from Taiwan and Canaïma gin from Venezuela.

Stephane Cote, Corby Vice President of New Business Ventures, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Speciality Brands on these great brands following their successful introduction to the market by Pernod Ricard UK. Speciality Brands has a proven track record of building craft spirit brands in the UK, and we are excited at the prospect of introducing more consumers to our Lot No. 40, Pike Creek and Ungava brands.”

Speciality Brands will focus on growing the brands’ presence in both the on and off-trade channels including e-commerce. The commercial and marketing strategy will be supported by a range of UK-wide educational trainings run by Speciality Brands’ ambassadors. These will aim to bring both the spirits and brands stories to life as the hospitality sector reopens.

Chris Seale, Managing Director, Speciality Brands, said: “Corby creates high quality Canadian spirits with genuine provenance and heritage and we’re delighted to add these brands to the Speciality Brands family. They’re well positioned to take advantage of the growing appetite for World whiskies and gins. We’re really excited by the opportunity they represent and to further grow their footprint in the UK.” Comments Chris Seale, Managing Director, Speciality Brands.

Speciality Brands representation of Lot 40, Pike Creek and Ungava will commence April 1, 2021.

