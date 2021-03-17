McGuigan launches "high value prize" consumer competition

McGuigan has launched a consumer competition advertised on selected packs of McGuigan Black Label and McGuigan Reserve.

The aim of the competition is to reward consumers by offering them the chance to win a “total upgrade” of their home and garden.

The “high value prize package” on offer includes home and garden items, such as a Samsung 4K Ultra HD 55 inch Smart TV, 12-month Premium Netflix subscription, monthly takeaways for a year, and a MSpa Mono Quick-Heating Round Inflatable Hot Tub.

The promotional stickers are featured on 1.95 million bottles of the below drinks from the McGuigan range:

McGuigan Black Label (RRP £6.75):

Shiraz 2019 / 2020



Merlot 2020



Red 2020



Chardonnay 2020



Pinot Grigio 2020

McGuigan Reserve (RRP £7.00):

Shiraz 2020



Chardonnay 2020



Cabernet Sauvignon 2020



Sauvignon Blanc 2020

The competition is open from until June 30, 2021, with bottles appearing on shelf from April through to the end of June. Consumers can enter the competition by texting ‘HOME’ to 87023 or entering online at www.mcguiganwines.co.uk/comp/. Full terms and conditions are available at mcguiganwines.co.uk/comp.

The list of prizes includes:

• 1 x Sofa of winner’s choice, to the value of £2,500

• 1 x Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55 inch

• 1 x Samsung Bluetooth Wi-Fi Cinematic Sound Bar

• 1 x Sonos Move Smart Speaker with Voice Control

• 1 x Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera

• 12-month Premium Netflix subscription

• 12-month Amazon Prime subscription

• Monthly takeaways for a year

• 1 x Ooni Koda 16 Gas Fuel Portable Pizza Oven

• 1 x Char-Broil 2 Burner Gas Barbecue Grill

• £500 supermarket gift card (winner’s choice of store)

• Garden furniture of winner’s choice, to the value of £1,500

• MSpa Mono Quick-Heating Round Inflatable Hot Tub

• 1 x case (6 x 75cl bottles) of McGuigan win

