Pernod Ricard UK adds Campo Viejo Winemakers' Blend

Pernod Ricard is launching Campo Viejo Winemakers’ Blend - a blend of Tempranillo, Garnacha and Bobal - combining “the most vibrant expressions of Spain”.

The wine blends the experience and craftmanship of Campo Viejo’s three female winemakers to create “the ultimate red blend” that is described as being smooth and vibrant, with red fruit richness and elegant intensity. The newcomer is set to launch in Tesco on April 5 and in Morrisons on May 17 at £8.25 RRP.

Campo Viejo Winemakers’ Blend is a collaboration between the brand’s three winemakers – Elena Suarez, Irene Perez and Elena Adell – who each bring their own unique influence to the expressive blend. The producer said Suarez’s energy and curiosity is a reflection of a new winemaking generation, whilst Perez’s scientific background brings technical rigour and balance. Both are complemented by chief winemaker, Adell’s knowledge of Spanish wine innovation and new varietal exploration.

Three varietals are used in Campo Viejo Winemakers’ Blend: Tempranillo from Manchuela vineyards, which provides intense fruit concentration and colour along with great structure; Garnacha from the Mediterranean region, which has an important fixed acidity that provides freshness on the palate as well as a varied bouquet of red fruit; and Bobal using some of the oldest vines from Utiel-Requena, which has a market acidity that perfectly complements the Tempranillo.

"The result is a wine of the highest quality, that is deep cherry red in colour, with hints of cherry, strawberry, plum and blueberry, as well as soft toasted notes that give it depth and complexity, according to the producer. Campo Viejo Winemakers’ Blend is described as “a versatile wine” that pairs well with beef, pasta, chicken, salmon, all kinds of cheeses, as well as vegetarian options such as shakshuka.

Campo Viejo holds a 23.1% value share of the Spanish wine category and is experiencing double-digit growth (+22.5%), ahead of the sub-category. Tempranillo is the leading grape variety in Spanish wine with a value share of 39.4%, and Garnacha is also seeing growth with value sales increasing +22.1%. At a total market level, blended red wine is growing +41% in value and the premiumisation trend continues to grow with premium priced wines now holding the largest value share at 30%.

Lucy Bearman, Wine Portfolio Director for Pernod Ricard UK, said: “Winemakers’ Blend has been created with craft and care, and is a blend of diverse personalities and expertise, resulting in this stunning new wine. Campo Viejo already produces the UK’s favourite red wine, and we are set to continue to drive value into the Spanish category by attracting new consumers with a bold label and approachable wine style, as well as providing our existing audience with a fresh take from the brand.

“The screwcap closure will offer convenience to shoppers and differentiate Winemakers’ Blend from our wider family of Riojan wines. Campo Viejo is a brand that celebrates sharing and we hope that this wine will feature in our consumer’s convivial moments as lockdown starts to ease.”

The Winemakers’ Blend launch will be supported by vibrant in-store point of sale to drive standout, as well as consumer PR and social media support. Ahead of launch, Campo Viejo will be back on TV, VOD and social media for three weeks from March with its ‘Decanta La Vida’ marketing campaign. The creative aims to bring to life the Spanish way of life and capture the spirit of sharing, with Campo Viejo’s Tempranillo, Reserva, Rosé and Blanco SKUs highlighted to drive brand awareness amongst 80% of UK ABC1 adults.

