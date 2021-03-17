Wines from Spain launches hybrid 2021 events programme

Wines from Spain is launching a hybrid events programme for its 2021 annual event.

The organisation is launching a hybrid events programme on March 29, 2021, with the aim of providing Spanish wine information, education and tasting opportunities for the UK trade and press.

A new online catalogue will feature more than 400 wines and offer visitors sophisticated search and filter tools to access the styles, DOs, producers or specific wine categories they are looking for. Visitors will be able to explore the wine list, view exhibitors’ portfolios and get in touch with Spanish wine importers and exporters directly.

Trade buyers and the press will be able to register for a series of digital tastings and request samples from a list of highlights put forward by importers and exporters. This will enable them to taste selected Spanish wines at home, or in the office, in their own time.

A programme of webinars and masterclasses will be running from April until June 2021 and will include panel discussions as well as online tutored tastings focusing on key Spanish varietals, sustainability and regional styles. The programme will include sessions aimed specifically at the on-trade and the independent sectors.

Fernando Muñoz, UK Director for Foods and Wines from Spain, said: ‘We are delighted to bring our annual tasting event to life in a mostly digital format for 2021. The Wines from Spain Annual Tasting is a key event in the trade tasting calendar and although we can’t bring producers, importers and visitors physically together for another while yet, we can provide a platform where they can connect, share and find information.”

He added: “Our digital tastings and masterclasses programme will allow visitors to have access to some of the Spanish wines which are available to the UK trade, whether these are already imported in Britain or are looking for routes to market. We hope that it helps buyers, retailers and the press stay close to the recent developments of the Spanish wine category. We are also planning physical tasting events for 22 and 23 June and really look forward to seeing our industry colleagues there in person, should conditions allow for a return to safe and successful live events.”

Members of the UK trade and press wishing to receive updates about the Wines from Spain Annual Tasting programme 2021 can register here or look out for further media announcements.

