Walsh Whiskey appoints Berry Bros & Rudd as UK distributor

Walsh Whiskey has appointed Berry Bros & Rudd Brands as its exclusive distributor in the United Kingdom. The appointment is effective from April 1, 2021.

The Irish whiskey brand was established by husband and wife, Bernard and Rosemary Walsh in 1999. Its exclusively premium and super-premium, triple-distilled, craft Irish whiskeys are made using the finest single pot still and single malt whiskeys.

Walsh Whiskey said it is the only house that blends these two premium whiskey styles, in different ways, offering truly unique taste experiences. Both Writers’ Tears and The Irishman are available in more than 50 countries. The portfolio includes six core expressions in a range of 14 premium and super-premium Irish whiskeys.

Both brands offer unique taste profiles, through the recreation of traditional Irish whiskey recipes from the 19th Century – Ireland’s golden era of whiskey distilling. While honouring the past, the duo have also introduced new expressions “for contemporary palates in a modern era”. The Writers’ Tears suite is more pot-still led, with single malt to the fore in The Irishman range.

Walsh Whiskey joins a portfolio of super-premium brands including No. 3 Gin; single malts from The Glenrothes; historic British liqueur The King’s Ginger; Berry Bros & Rudd Own Selection spirits; and vermouths produced by Spanish producer Bodegas Lustau.

Roy Evans, director of sales & marketing, Berry Bros & Rudd Brands, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Walsh Whiskey to the Berry Bros & Rudd Brands portfolio. Bernard is a champion of Irish Whiskey and both he and the Walsh Whiskey team have an unstinting commitment to quality – from the quality of their whiskies to the development and execution of their brands in market. Their range of Irish Whiskies is a great addition to our focused portfolio of premium and super-premium spirits and to our compelling world whisky offering for the UK market. We are delighted to be appointed the sole distributor in the UK.”

Bernard Walsh said: “We have been around for a few decades now and represented in over 50 countries, but I am especially excited to be forging a partnership with none other than Berry Bros & Rudd Brands. The UK is a very, very important market for us and we believe our whiskeys will combine superbly as part of Berry Bros & Rudd Brands’ stellar portfolio. We are confident that the team at Berry Bros & Rudd Brands will put us in strong positions across the UK and that, once people get the opportunity to taste Writers’ Tears and The Irishman, they will be keen to share their new discoveries.”

Related articles: