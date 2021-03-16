Walker & Wodehouse launches series of virtual tastings

Walker & Wodehouse, the specialist supplier to independent merchants and regional wholesalers, has announced it will be hosting a series of virtual tastings for customers.

The ‘Off the Shelf’ series will feature an eclectic mix of Walker & Wodehouse producers from across the globe.

The virtual tastings will be taking place over four days in April (6th– 9th). The tastings will shine a light on “an incredible selection” of Walker & Wodehouse producers, with a focus on those with sustainable credentials.

Across four days, there will be tastings hosted by Walker & Wodehouse wine buyers, Robert Mathias and Jamie Avenell, and a host of special guests. Highlights include a tasting with Bertrand Michat from Paul Jaboulet Aine and a deep-dive session on biodynamics with Clemens Lageder from Alois Lageder and Benoit Fouassier from Domaine Fouassier.

There will also be a ‘Drinks Industry Insights Panel,’ hosted by Proof Insight, a session on ‘No and Low’ with Seedlip, and a special tasting of Craft beers from Small Beer and Menabrea.

Joshua Butler, Director of Sales for Walker & Wodehouse said: “For over a year we have been unable to host our normal ‘face to face’ events, and we really wanted to take this opportunity to connect with customers, showing them the best of our portfolio. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and producers virtually and most importantly, taste some delicious wines.”

