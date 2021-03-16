Beer start-up aims to help beleagured breweries as lockdown ends

A new beer app built by and for the beer-drinking community has announced it is offering premium listings for free for six months to support the hospitality industry in getting back on its feet following a difficult year.

Krafted aims to give local breweries, taprooms and bottle shops visibility by connecting them with consumers.

The app gives venues the chance to showcase menus, share discounts, offer freebies and ultimately promote shopping local.

The app boasts “a unique curated trails feature” which is designed to provide beer enthusiasts with the opportunity to discover new brands and their stories along the way.

Born out of lockdown, the founders said they saw an opportunity to help those affected by the past year to capitalise on the ever-growing demand for craft beer in communities around the country. Launching in the coming weeks, Krafted has seen a massive response from both independent brewers and consumers eager to sign up.

Dan Blackman, Krafted co-founder said: “Our community isn’tt just buying beer, they are buying into the experience - the local discovery, the stories, the designs and so much more. We’ve been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm for Krafted but still want more breweries, taprooms, brewpubs and stockists to sign up before launch so we can continue to grow the Krafted community and showcase the very best of British brewing. Those who’ve not already registered can do so on our website.”

To achieve traction and be ready for lockdown easing on April 12, the Krafted team has built the app with dedicated venue profiles, menus, tasting notes, production videos, merchandise and more. The team has already uploaded 1,600 curated independent brewers to the platform and will continue to add features as requested by the community. The “go-to app for what’s on tap” is launching at the end of March, with Krafted available on both the Apple and Google Play stores. Interested parties can register their interest at www.krafted.beer

