The English Whisky Co appoints Mangrove UK

The English Whisky Co has appointed premium spirits distributor Mangrove UK to manage its distribution in the UK.

Distilling since 2006, the family-run brand is already well-regarded within on and off-trade and their plans are to continue to grow their loyal customer base, while they explore new routes to market.

The English Whisky Co produces all its spirit at its St George’s Distillery in the heart of Norfolk.

It uses locally-grown barley and water from the Aquifer beneath the distillery, making its product “truly English”. All the casks are matured on site and bottled within the distillery.

Mike Fisher, head of sales, The English Whisky Co, said: “With the ever increasing interest and demand for English whisky in the UK, we wanted to partner with a company that could both help us support our existing customers and develop new avenues for our range of multi award winning whiskies and liqueurs. Having known some of the Mangrove team for a long time, I believe we will be able to work well together in pursuit of the common goal of providing the UK drinks market with great quality products and service.”

Nick Gillett, managing director, Mangrove UK, said: “We see The English Whisky Co. as a perfect choice across all channels, with a flavour profile that is loved by the On Trade and a range and strategy that totally supports the independent Off Trade with special bottlings & casks. We have a focus on World Whisky and the diversity that exists within the category, of which English Whisky will be a cornerstone. The English Whisky Co. has a passionate and knowledgeable team paired with a diverse range of high-quality products which resonates with our ethos.”

In addition to the single malt whiskies which come under the umbrella brand of ‘The English’, the distiller also produces grain whiskies and liqueurs under the brand name ‘The Norfolk’. They are creative and experimental with their whiskies and regularly launch special and limited editions.

