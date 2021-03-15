Lay & Wheeler launches label design competition for charity

Lay & Wheeler is launching a charity competition to design the label for an exclusive parcel of 2015 Bordeaux from Château Giscours.

Both the fine wine merchant and CVBG, its négociant partner in Bordeaux, will be donating 100% of the profits from the sale of this wine to The Drinks Trust's Covid-19 Relief fund, to benefit members of the on-trade who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Lay & Wheeler’s managing director Katy Keating said: “As an online wine merchant, we’ve been privileged to stay open throughout the pandemic, while others have not. With this privilege comes a responsibility: to help our friends in the hospitality industry. We’re thrilled that CVBG and Château Giscours also wanted to help.”

The wine is a late release of Château Giscours’ second wine, La Sirène de Giscours, from the highly-regarded 2015 vintage. All profits will be donated to the Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 Relief Fund, which directly benefits members of the UK hospitality trade most in need of assistance.

Lay & Wheeler is opening the design of the label for this special wine to the public and of course, the trade.

From a shortlist of three designs, the finalists will be judged by a panel: Jancis Robinson OBE; Alexander Van Beek, general director of Château Giscours; Mathieu Chadronnier, managing director of Bordeaux negociant CVBG; and Lay & Wheeler’s Katy Keating. The winner will be announced on Monday April 19, and all three finalists will receive a case of six bottles of the wine when it arrives in the UK.

Keating added: “It is a chance to see your own artwork on a limited parcel from one of Bordeaux’s great estates, in addition to supporting an industry that is so integral to our enjoyment of wine.”

