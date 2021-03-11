That Boutique-y Whisky Company reveals its first-ever Australia Series

That Boutique-y Whisky Company (TBWC) is launching its Australia Series.

The latest batch of world whiskies will be available globally from April 23, showcasing eight craft distilleries, some of which have previously not been available outside Australia.

The launch follows the success of its inaugural World Series in August and its World Rye Series in November.

This is the latest quarterly collection and it comprises “an exciting lineup” of eight new expressions. It is also the first series release from a single country the brand has created, since shifting strategy to a quarterly focus last year.

The latest series sees TBWC continue to expand its world whisky portfolio as it increases its global footprint as an independent bottler.

Sam Simmons, Head of Whisky at Atom Brands said: “We are so proud, and feel so lucky, that Boutique-y has the respect of peers and pioneers across the whisky world, that we’ve fostered relationships with the flavour makers behind each malt and rye whisky in this Australia Series to be able to put together a range like this.

“Take note of the distillery names, it may be the first time you have heard of some of them, but it will not be the last.

“While I think it is fair to say that most of the world is just waking up to the fact that Australian whisky is on the map at all, I would dare say that these whiskies, and the future of whiskies from down under, may turn the world upside down. Literally flipping the hegemonic order on its head, with Australia at the top of the pile in the 21st century.”

The series will see bottlings from a collection of highly sought after, small batch craft distilleries, many of which have not previously been available outside of Australia. Included amongst this list is Belgrove, a farm-to-glass distillery run by well-known Australian whisky expert Peter Bignell.

The release also includes bottlings from Starward, Black Gate and Killara, founded by Kristy Lark-Booth, daughter of Bill Lark, aka the “godfather” of Australian whisky.

TBWC’s podcast Uncorked Whisky Sessions will be releasing an episode in April that explores the new series with Australia’s Drinks Adventurers podcast host, James Atkinson.

Sister brand That Boutique-y Rum Company is also releasing two rums from Australia to complement the series. The independent bottler will be launching bottlings from Black Gate Distillery as well as an exclusive bottling for the Australian market from Riverbourne Distillery.

Related articles: