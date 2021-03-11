Ten Locks adds Mary White Vodka to its portfolio

Ten Locks has added Mary White Vodka to its portfolio.

The 40% abv newcomer is the first vodka to be born from Belgium and it celebrates the “pioneering legacy” of Mary White, described as “the uncrowned queen of New York bootleggers”, who turned the male-dominated world of alcohol production in the Prohibition era on its head.

The 100% pure single expression vodka uses “an edgy distillate” made from made, which is then macerated in tailormade pure grain alcohol from rye and corn. The result is a spirit that is well balance with cereal-like notes of bread dough and a touch of lemon spice, according to the company.

Becky Davies, head of commercial at Ten Locks, says: “As a category, vodka is confirmed to be even bigger business in the years ahead. The trade has an incredible opportunity here if they back brands that bring new styles to the fore, while also quenching consumer appetite for drinks that bring more to the table than solely incredible liquid. Mary White Vodka sits in this sweet spot. It’s an exceptional example of a brand with true distinction, enabling our customers to connect with consumers via a newer style of vodka, while appealing to them directly with a beautiful proposition.”

The vodka is packaged in a “deluxe and foliated marble motif bottle” to showcase its unison of tradition and refinement.

Davies continues: “We predict next year to be quite defining for vodka, and very much expect it to bite back at gin, as consumers branch out into other white spirits. Mary White is positioned to be a driving force of this momentum and open up the category to even more consumers. The brand has successfully united tradition and modernity in one beautiful, luxury expression that is truly innovative. We’re proud to be the first company to bring Mary White to the UK and believe it has huge potential - we very much expect the trade and consumers to get behind it.”

Mary White Vodka is priced £35 for a 70cl bottle. It joins Nusa Caña, Applewood Gin, West Cork Irish Whiskey, Salford Rum, Diablesse Rum, Banhez Mezcal and El Tequileño in Ten Locks’ portfolio of “purpose-led, progressive brands”.

