Big UK push planned for Cava via marketing campaign

Spain's regulatory body for Cava plans to roll out a nine-month long marketing push comprised of trade-and consumer-focused marketing and educational programmes across the UK

Consejo Regulador de la Denominacion de Origen Protegida “Cava” (DO Cava)'s latest campaign aims to build awareness and appreciation for Cava as a “nuanced, high-quality sparkling wine”, with the ability to pair with a vast array of global cuisines.



The regulatory body will achieve these goals through the introduction and implementation of a new concept, “360 Degrees of Cava,” led by its newly appointed UK partners, R&R Teamwork who will handle the public relations and events; and social media strategists, FirstPour who will execute influencer partnerships. The UK is amongst Cava’s top five export markets.



360 Degrees of Cava will incorporate a series of tailored PR efforts, strategic partnerships, and curated events and initiatives to bring visibility to the unique attributes of Cava: traditional method sparkling wine, indigenous grape varieties, extraordinary versatility with food pairings, bottle ageing, and the distinctive terroir and culture of its Spanish-Mediterranean origins. Scheduled activities include: a series of educational trade seminars, consumer tastings, food and wine pairing events, retail and media partnerships, and advertising campaigns.



Patrícia Correia, director of communications for DO Cava said: “Historically the UK market has always been a strategic market of great importance for Cava. Despite the pandemic, exports have been positive, up +6.55% from the previous year, which is a clear sign that Cava is enjoyed by Brits and that the opportunity to continue to grow Cava’s market share exists.

“The rich gastronomic culture of Spain and the Mediterranean is rightly popular in the UK and Cava is a central part of that vibrant scene.”



In 2019, the DO Cava Regulatory Board launched a strategic plan based on the segmentation and zoning of Cava in order to protect the uniqueness and authenticity of the product by drawing attention to origin. In addition to the guarantee of quality afforded by the use of the traditional method, a more demanding classification has been added with the introduction of the Cava de Guarda and Guarda Superior categories, which will help consumers identify more easily the category of Cava according to their preference.



Rosamund Barton, director, R&R Teamwork, said: “We are delighted to be working with DO Cava and we look forward to bringing Cava to the forefront of the minds and glasses of trade, media, and consumers across the UK, to build recognition and appreciation for these distinctive and individual sparkling wines.”

Richard Morley, director, FirstPour said: “FirstPour is excited to bring 360 Degrees of Cava to life on social media, which continues to grow exponentially in its importance to the UK trade and consumers. Throughout 2021, we will be partnering with some of the best wine communicators in the business, who will be tasked with educating their audiences on the unique qualities of DO Cava in their own voice and style.”

