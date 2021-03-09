Drinksology Kirker Green appoints John Soden as chief commercial officer

Premium spirits distributor and brand innovator, Drinksology Kirker Greer, has announced the appointment of John Soden as Chief Commercial Officer to support its global growth and distribution strategy.

Soden, who has extensive experience in the beverage industry, will be tasked with developing the global reach and brand awareness of the Kirker Greer portfolio, which includes brands such as Jawbox Gin, Ginato Italian Gin and Bowsaw American Whiskey.

Soden has already managed the growth of many brands in North America, Europe, Asia and Global Travel Retail. Some of his previous roles include Business Unit Director at Pernod Ricard, Managing Director at Castle Brands, Vice President Strategy & Development at Edrington, and Vice President Sales & Marketing at C&C International.

He said: "I am super excited to be joining the team at Drinksology Kirker Greer at such an important inflection point in the business. There are enormous growth opportunities in key global markets for their premium spirit portfolio with some of the brands already seeing success in Australia, South Africa, Germany and France.

“I also really look forward to working with such an enthusiastic and dynamic team. Drinksology Kirker Greer is such a unique drinks business, the Drinksology Creative arm of the business really sets them apart from everyone else, having worked with some of the biggest brands and best bars in the world.”

Steven Pattison, chief executive of Drinksology Kirker Greer said: “John’s global experience is of great value to us. He has successfully created routes to markets for some well-known brands and worked on the development of brands like Jameson and Tullamore Dew. As we set our sights on continued growth and expansion, he will be an invaluable asset to us. We look forward to working with him on elevating our premium brands portfolio in key European markets, North America and Russia.”

Drinksology Kirker Greer significantly grew its global presence and sales in 2020, adding a distribution warehouse in the Netherlands, New Jersey and Cape Town to its network, along with offices in Italy to serve its European spirits division, Kirker Greer Spirits EU. Its spirits division also ended 2020 with a year-on-year increase in sales of over 83%, thanks to strong performances across Europe with the online and multiple retail sector, entering into new markets such as South Africa, North America and Australia sees several new brands occupying major shelf space in multiple retail channels.

