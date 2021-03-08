JancisRobinson.com hosts women in wine webinar for International Women’s Day

 | 08 March, 2021

Jancis Robinson has shared an online discussion between some leading women in the wine business via her website (JancisRobinson.com) to highlight International Women’s Day.

The “Wine, women and Covid-19” webinar, hosted by Lilla O’Connor, centred around the challenges of working through Covid-19 from a women’s perspective. The discussion includes home-schooling stories, industry views and special attributes women bring to wine.

The panel comprised Hannah Tovey, director, London Wine Fair; Francoise Mathis, sales manager, Indigo Wines; Rebecca Palmer, buyer and associate director, Corney & Barrow; Tahirah Habibi, founder, Hue Society; Sonya Hook, managing editor, Drinks Retailing magazine; and Emma Wellings, founder, Emma Wellings PR.

Robinson said: “Although I am lucky enough not to have (knowingly) encountered much prejudice in my career, I am keenly aware that many – perhaps most – women in wine are confronted by many additional barriers and hurdles.

“So, I am delighted to celebrate International Women’s Day with two articles and a video discussion of these issues – all free.”

The webinar is available to view here on JancisRobinson.com.

