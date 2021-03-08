JancisRobinson.com hosts women in wine webinar for International Women’s Day

Jancis Robinson has shared an online discussion between some leading women in the wine business via her website (JancisRobinson.com) to highlight International Women’s Day.

The “Wine, women and Covid-19” webinar, hosted by Lilla O’Connor, centred around the challenges of working through Covid-19 from a women’s perspective. The discussion includes home-schooling stories, industry views and special attributes women bring to wine.

The panel comprised Hannah Tovey, director, London Wine Fair; Francoise Mathis, sales manager, Indigo Wines; Rebecca Palmer, buyer and associate director, Corney & Barrow; Tahirah Habibi, founder, Hue Society; Sonya Hook, managing editor, Drinks Retailing magazine; and Emma Wellings, founder, Emma Wellings PR.

Robinson said: “Although I am lucky enough not to have (knowingly) encountered much prejudice in my career, I am keenly aware that many – perhaps most – women in wine are confronted by many additional barriers and hurdles.

“So, I am delighted to celebrate International Women’s Day with two articles and a video discussion of these issues – all free.”

The webinar is available to view here on JancisRobinson.com.

