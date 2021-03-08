Havana Club unveils first spiced variant for UK off-trade

Havana Club is introducing its first spiced variant exclusively to the UK.

Havana Club Cuban Spiced is a 100% Cuban rum, enriched with spices and natural tropical flavours. The newcomer, which will hit the shelves from March 15, blends the brand’s double aged rum with exotic flavours. It balances the taste of sweet vanilla and aromatic spices with “hints of juicy ripe guava, toasted coconut and fresh pineapple”, according to brand owner, Pernod Ricard.

Havana Club Cuban Spiced is aimed at attracting millennial and legal-aged Gen Z drinkers into the rum category, with a new premium-priced spiced proposition. The UK is one of the fastest-growing Spiced Rum markets, and the sub-category is the second fastest growing in the off-trade, with sales up by 50.6% according to Nielsen (year to January 2021), contributing to the majority of value to the rum category.

Chris Shead, off-trade channel Director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: “61% of young adults that purchase Rum buy Spiced Rum and we are confident that Havana Club Cuban Spiced will offer a unique proposition that sets it apart from the competitive set of nautical-inspired Spiced Rums. Set to recruit new consumers into the category with a gender-neutral design and the perfect balance of fresh, sweet and tropical flavours, we believe Havana Club Cuban Spiced will prove to be a great addition to the brand portfolio.”

Havana Club Cuban Spiced will be supported at launch by eye-catching point of sale to drive in-store visibility, eCommerce banners and digital media, as well as PR and influencer activity that will reach over 80% of 18-29 year-olds in the UK. Havana Club Cuban Spiced (35% ABV) will be available at an RRP of £22 and launches in Tesco on March 15, before rolling out in Waitrose from mid-April, Morrisons in May, and Co-op in June. It will also be available in Nisa, Bargain Booze and select wholesalers.

