Monkey Shoulder and Fever-Tree launch Spring mixer pack

Monkey Shoulder has teamed up with mixer brand, Fever-Tree, to create “the ultimate mixing pack”.

The brightly-coloured pack, which is described as being ”ideal for whipping up the ‘Ginger Monkey’ serve”, features a 20cl bottle of Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and four cans of Fever-Tree premium Refreshingly Light Ginger Ale.

Monkey Shoulder is created from small batches of different Speyside single malts blended for a smooth and sweet taste

The mixer pack was designed to create sociable serves and sharing in the better times ahead but, for now, raise a glass to housemates, friends or family to enjoy a virtual drink near or far.

Ieuan Morgan, brand manager, Monkey Shoulder UK, said: “This collaboration and product format is a first for our brand and business, and furthers our objective of making whisky approachable and accessible to more people.

“We’ve thrown out the rulebook, or at least the perception that whisky is a drink best enjoyed alone, by creating a sociable pack that offers an entry point into the whisky category with an undeniably refreshing serve.”

Fergus Franks, UK brand manager, Fever-Tree said: “Our brand was created with the belief that great-tasting, quality mixed drinks don't need to be complicated. This partnership with Monkey Shoulder taps into the versatility of our products, introducing non-whisky drinkers to a new drink they can enjoy. The new pack shows how simple it is to enjoy whisky, in a format that is adaptable to current and future social situations.”

The Monkey Shoulder & Fever-Tree Mixer Pack will be available for £14 RSP nationwide from this March in Sainsbury’s. It will then become available at Co-op from April 28, Waitrose from May, and other grocers and online retailers later this year.

Related articles: