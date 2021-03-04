Jameson reveals Covid-safe campaign for St Patrick's Day

Jameson Irish Whiskey is inviting everyone to ‘Join In, Wherever You Are’ this St. Patrick’s Day as part of a month-long integrated campaign.

Running throughout March, Jameson will be “significantly investing” in generating mass awareness of the brand through a national media campaign, social conversation driven by famous faces including Tinie Tempah, and a series of virtual food and cocktail experiences to help fans to join in at home.

The campaign aims to "capture the essence of modern sociability", reflecting the three things needed to come together: the right people, a moment to share, and a glass to raise. It culminates with the end line ‘Join In, Wherever You Are’.

Brand owner Pernod Ricard said the 30-second hero TV advert will roll out on channels including C4, ITV and Sky, as well as via Video on Demand. Further mass awareness will be driven by bespoke social assets and a competition offering one Jameson fan and three friends the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience anywhere in the world for St. Patrick’s Day 2022.

The campaign will also be supported by PR and influencer activity which will see Jameson drive share of conversation online. Uniting for this year's St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a host of famous ‘Pats’, including Paddy McGuinness and Tinie Tempah (real name: Patrick Okogwu), as well as non-Pats such as TV presenter AJ Odudu. Together, they will be encouraging consumers to ‘join in’ on social media and raise a glass of Jameson to prove that it #AintJustPatricksDay, it’s everyone’s.

Jameson will also be offering consumers the chance to safely celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and join in with a choice of three virtual food and cocktail workshops which will see the Irish Whiskey brand team up with iconic restaurants. The series of online events will involve Jameson cocktail masterclasses, live music performances and cook-alongs with chefs from burger joint Bleecker Burger (March 11), fried chicken specialists Mother Clucker (March 12), and the iconic pizza parlour Pizza Pilgrims (March 17). Tickets for the experiences cost £35 and include a bespoke kit for two containing all the ingredients needed to take part in the incredible nights-in.

To further drive trial, Jameson will be supporting the on-trade through a Deliveroo partnership offering consumers the chance to enjoy the brand’s signature Jameson, ginger ale and lime serve when ordering from some of their favourite restaurants, and hosting online cocktail masterclasses in collaboration with key customers. Jameson has also developed a range of in-store POS materials for off-trade retailers including branded shippers and aisle fins in grocery, and counter mats, shelf-edge barkers and counter top cards for the convenience channel to drive visibility at the last three feet. Online assets will highlight the full Jameson portfolio to encourage trade up to premium styles from the brand such as Jameson Black Barrel.

Laura Stephen, Brand Director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: “The world celebrates Irishness each St. Patrick’s Day and this year, Jameson will embrace the community spirit of the occasion by inviting consumers to ‘join in’ wherever they are. Our new campaign will drive brand love by celebrating authentic connections, and we will inspire togetherness by delivering fun and engaging experiences that allow consumers to connect with friends virtually, helping to recruit a new generation of whiskey drinkers and drive preference among existing fans.”

