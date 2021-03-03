Data shows huge uplift in sparkling wine sales for at-home Valentine's Day

Champagne and sparkling wine saw a significant uplift in value sales through retail in the run up to Valentine’s Day this year, according to the latest data.

With the day of romance falling on a Sunday this year, and with the on-trade still closed under coronavirus restrictions, Champagne sales grew by 69% and sparkling wine grew 42% in the week ending January 30, according to Nielsen data.

Rob Hallworth, client delivery team leader, added: “Overall growth dropped slightly this week but it is still broadly in line with growth so far this year.

“With Valentine's Day falling on Sunday, Champagne and Sparkling Wine both recorded significant value increase as shoppers picked up a last-minute treat.

“The next few weeks should be interesting as we begin lapping the start of lockdown in 2020.”

