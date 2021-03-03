Lambrini launches RTD cans

Lambrini has launched its first RTD cans, in four flavours: Mango, Strawberry, Cherry and Rhubarb.

The new addition has been created in response to the growth in consumer demand for convenience, while also tapping into trends for low calorie and low ABV “spritz” drinks.

Graeme Sharp, brand manager, Lambrini, said: “As we approach the spring/summer season, convenient drinks formats for barbeques and picnics are key. Our new range of ready to drink Lambrini cans, with their line-up of much-loved fruity flavours is perfect for tapping into this opportunity. With a 4% ABV, 99 calories and just £1.50 per can, they’re also a great option for those who are looking for lower alcohol, lower calorie options at a really great price.

“From the fantastic reaction that we’ve had from shoppers both for the return of our Cherry and Strawberry flavours and the launch of Mango and Rhubarb & Ginger flavours towards the end of last year, we’re confident that this exciting new offering will provide retailers with a significant sales opportunity as shoppers continue to seek out convenient, great tasting alternatives to prosecco and fruity wines at a really accessible price point”.

All four 4% abv Lambrini RTD cans are available to order now priced at RRP £1.50.

